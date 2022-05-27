Soda City Spotlight: Historic Columbia’s Gardens and Houses
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Historic Columbia focuses on preservation of our buildings and gardens right here in the Midlands.
The organization offers both virtual and in-person tours along with their gardens that are open to the public.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.