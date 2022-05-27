Soda City Spotlight: Historic Columbia’s Gardens and Houses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Historic Columbia focuses on preservation of our buildings and gardens right here in the Midlands.

Soda City Live Spotlight (Historic Columbia)

The organization offers both virtual and in-person tours along with their gardens that are open to the public.

For more information, click here.

