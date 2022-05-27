Soda City Live: Women Veteran Events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we pay tribute to our fallen heroes for Memorial Day, South Carolina’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs want us to remember our veterans who are still here who also sacrificed so much for our country.

There are several veteran events geared towards women and inclusion.

Check out the flyers below for two upcoming events.

Warrior Women Workshop (Warrior Women Workshop)

Women Veterans' Innovation Summit (Women Veterans' Innovation Summit)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.