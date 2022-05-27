Soda City Live: Winthrop student juggles many hats while maintaining 4.0 GPA
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden, South Carolina native is making quite the name for him self.
Miguel Caldwell is a student at Winthrop University who recently served as student body Vice President and newly elected as the body President for the upcoming school year.
Caldwell is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, INC, a three time author, a part of his university’s advisory board and more, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Mr. Caldwell and our Billie Jean Shaw, talk about his aspirations and future goals.
