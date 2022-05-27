Soda City Live: Memorial Day Chili recipe with Jeffrey Lampkin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking to stun your guests with a kicked up dish for this Memorial Day, Jeffrey Lampkin’s chili is sure to do the trick.
Here are your ingredients:
2lbs Ground Beef
1 Can of Manwich sauce
Diced Onions
Bell Pepper
Sugar
Salt
Pepper
Accent
Ketchup
*Simmer for 20 minutes.
