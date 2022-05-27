SkyView
Soda City Live: Memorial Day Chili recipe with Jeffrey Lampkin

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking to stun your guests with a kicked up dish for this Memorial Day, Jeffrey Lampkin’s chili is sure to do the trick.

Here are your ingredients:

2lbs Ground Beef

1 Can of Manwich sauce

Diced Onions

Bell Pepper

Sugar

Salt

Pepper

Accent

Ketchup

*Simmer for 20 minutes.

For more information on Jeffrey Lampkin, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

