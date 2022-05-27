Soda City Live: Luxury Picnics with Bilingual Decorator
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the weather heats up this Summer, many people will be ready to head outdoors.
Why not enjoy a nice picnic outside with your friends and family or inside?
Maritza Gil- Harris is the owner of the “Bilingual Decorator.”
She is an event planner who caters to not only English but Spanish speakers as well.
Mariza’s luxury picnics are a big part of her business but she offers even more.
