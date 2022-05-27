Police: Armed robber who killed employee arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officials say an armed robber wanted for killing an employee at a North Charleston business was arrested after he robbed another business in the Charleston area less than 24 hours after his first crime.

The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Taylin Devon Greene of Goose Creek who has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. CPD officials say he was arrested with the assistance of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, he is also suspected of an armed robbery and murder at the Mattress Deal! on Rivers Avenue that happened in North Charleston on Thursday morning in which 45-year-old Richard Rios Rivera was shot and killed.

Charleston police officials say Greene’s latest crime happened at 12:18 a.m. on Friday when officers responded to the Circle K on 1811 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. The store clerk told officers that the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, demanded money, grabbed the cash tray and ran out of the store.

CPD detectives reported that video footage from the store showed the robbery suspect was identified as Greene. Greene was then located and arrested on Friday around 8 a.m.

“Information developed through partnership investigation between Charleston and North Charleston Police detectives then enabled NCPD to charge Greene with Mr. Rivera’s murder,” CPD officials said.

CPD officials say they are continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the on duty CPD central detective at (843) 743-7200.

“Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” Charleston police officials said.

