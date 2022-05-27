Plant-based doesn’t have to be boring! Tasty As Fit shares secret behind successful plant-based, gluten-free retail store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While living in New York City and pursuing a career in broadcasting, Emilie Blanchard never imagined she’d be running her own food business one day.

But, fast-forward a few years, and Blanchard found herself back in Columbia, running a foodie-Instagram account that was gaining steam.

Her posts shared recipes, meals and meal-prep ideas for her followers.

While she was only making food for her family at the time, it didn’t take long before one mom reached out for help with meal prep for her family.

Pretty quickly, word got out about Blanchard, and Tasty As Fit was born.

Now, Blanchard runs two stores, in Columbia and Greenville, where she sells grab-n-go, plant-based, gluten-free meals, snacks, desserts and smoothies.

Born purely as a passion project, Tasty As Fit is now a successful business – providing clean, delicious food to customers while educating them on healthier diets and lifestyles.

More information, including recipes, can be found on tastyasfit.com.

