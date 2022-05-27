SkyView
New floating waterpark on Lake Hartwell opens this weekend

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Upstate’s newest waterpark is set to open this weekend and it’s floating on Lake Hartwell.

The Shores of Asbury has been in the works for years. It is an RV resort with a treehouse jungle, yurt village, and Aqua Zone located at 1600 Asbury Park Road.

The Aqua Zone is a seasonal inflatable obstacle course that floats on the water.

The inflatable park will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday, May to September. There will be two sessions each day from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

We’re told the sites at the Shores of Asbury include a fire ring and picnic table, most with full hookups. Premier sites have concrete pads, fire pit, picnic table, and full hookups for 50, 30, and 20 amp service. The lake can be seen from every site.

The park is set to open Saturday, May 28.

For more information and tickets, click here.

