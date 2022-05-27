SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.(Televisa)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (Televisa) – The mother of the 18-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas is asking for forgiveness.

Police say Salvador Ramos stormed into the school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“I have no words, I have no words to say, I don’t know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him,” Ramos’ mother, Adriana Martínez said. “I only want the innocent children who died, to forgive me.”

A reporter asked his mother, “What do you tell their families?”

“Forgive me, forgive me, my son. I know he has his reason,” she continued.

“What reasons could he have had?” a reporter questioned.

“I have no words, I don’t know,” Martinez said.

Authorities say Ramos first shot his grandmother at her home before going to the school. She is alive and is being treated at a hospital.

Ramos was eventually shot and killed by officers.

Copyright 2022 Televisa via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of students
Lockout lifted at Midlands middle school, deputies talking with student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
wis
FIRST ALERT- Drier air moves in just in time for Memorial Day Weekend
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors in the Donbas
Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator released after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre