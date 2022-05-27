SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Midlands mental health experts discuss coping with trauma and navigating grief

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Hannah Cumler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following several incidents in the Midlands, mental health experts, Dr. Lisa Holland and Ashley Young join WIS’ Judi Gatson and Hannah Cumler to discuss how to cope with trauma and navigate grief.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File photo of students
Lockout lifted at Midlands middle school, deputies talking with student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution

Latest News

MIDLANDS MENTAL HEALTH EXPERTS DISCUSS COPING WITH TRAUMA AND NAVIGATING GRIEF
MIDLANDS MENTAL HEALTH EXPERTS DISCUSS COPING WITH TRAUMA AND NAVIGATING GRIEF
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
SCDHEC monitoring several after contact with monkeypox-positive person
Yoga drawing in people battling anxiety
Yoga drawing in people battling anxiety
Yoga drawing in people battling anxiety
Yoga drawing in people battling anxiety