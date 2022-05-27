Midlands mental health experts discuss coping with trauma and navigating grief
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following several incidents in the Midlands, mental health experts, Dr. Lisa Holland and Ashley Young join WIS’ Judi Gatson and Hannah Cumler to discuss how to cope with trauma and navigate grief.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.