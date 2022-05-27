SkyView
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach

(wmbf)
By Zach Wilcox and Michael Owens
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means changes to traffic in parts of Myrtle Beach.

While the city is not enacting a traffic loop as in years past, other changes are still in effect now through 6 a.m. Monday.

During that time, Ocean Boulevard will be a one-way road heading southbound for vehicles. The northbound lane will be reserved for first responders and their associated vehicles.

Meanwhile, Kings Highway will have access points at the following intersections:

  • 29th Avenue North
  • 21st Avenue North
  • 9th Avenue North
  • 3rd Avenue South
  • 9th Avenue South
  • 13th Avenue South

Golf carts will also not be allowed south of 29th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard, and mopeds will also be banned on the boulevard from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. until Monday.

Some tourists on the boardwalk Friday night were still getting used to the traffic pattern.

“We get down here near the Ferris Wheel and the Boardwalk, and we’re kind of like, ‘is there a marathon coming through here?’ With all the stations on the sides of the street and the police presence and all that,” said Rich Gaenzler, who’s visiting from Buffalo, New York. “We’re like, ‘what’s going on?’”

This group of Memorial Day travelers will be the first ones to check out the new boardwalk, which got under construction in March.

The new boardwalk is made of a wood-like material that will add color and hold up better than the old wood planks.

Construction will continue into the Fall, but the portion in front of the businesses that call the boardwalk home is complete, just in time for the busy weekend.

“It did kind of make us nervous because we’re right on the boardwalk, but the improvements look really great and it needed to happen at some point,” said Hurricane’s Daquiri Bar’s Lead Server Hailey O’Donnell.

The city will also enact a curfew for juveniles ages 17 and under over the weekend between midnight and 6 a.m. Violations of the curfew can result in fines up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, and parents can also be charged.

The curfew does have exceptions for juveniles such as being with their parent or guardian, being involved in emergency situations and going directly to and from their job.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

