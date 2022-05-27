Furry Friend Friday - Penny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Penny is a 3-year-old Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Penny came to Pawmetto Lifeline with her puppies who have all been adopted. She was a great mama and it’s now Penny’s turn to get lots of love and TLC. She is super sweet and affectionate! Penny thinks that humans are seats and will sit in your lap. She loves meeting new people! Penny loves to play with toys. She will jump into the toy bin and pick out a toy to carry outside and play with. She has done well with other dogs! Penny would love to meet your dog if you have one to see if they can be best friends!

Pawmetto Lifeline is hosting a “Big Dog Bonanza!” Adoption Special through tomorrow – Saturday, May 28th. We want to get as many large dogs adopted as we can and make room to save more lives from euthanasia at the municipal shelters! All dogs 35 pounds and up are only $50 which includes their spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip and any other medical care they have had during their time here. You really cannot beat this deal when you break down the medical and spay/neuter pricing! We are open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 today and tomorrow. Come out and find your new big bestie!

