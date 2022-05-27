FIRST ALERT- Drier air moves in just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve had the stormy weather with humidity, now it’s time for some comfortable air to push into the Midlands behind a cold front.

First Alert Summary:

Our showers and storms have moved east of the Midlands and we are left with some comfortable air behind a nice cold front. Lows tonight dip down into the low 60s making it feel so much more pleasant than the past few days.

Saturday our high reaches the mid to upper 80s and we have mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds over the region and keeps us clear of any rain at all!

Sunday we have the same high pressure over the southeast keeping us mostly sunny. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.

Highs are in the upper 80s Memorial Day. Humidity goes up a little with a few clouds for the afternoon.

Tuesday we see a low off the coast of South Carolina, this low could kick enough moisture to the Midlands to warrant a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Lowering humidity with a few clouds and temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday: Drier air moves in and we see mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s and not as humid.

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and warmer. A little more humidity with highs near 90.

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with some humidity and highs around 90 with a 20% chance of some afternoon showers/storms.

Wednesday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

