Don’t fall for scams during baby formula shortage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released a list of tips for buying baby formula during the nationwide shortage to avoid falling prey to a scam.

Officials have warned of scammers taking advantage of the shortage by selling nonexistent, counterfeit, expired or recalled formula to turn a quick profit.

When buying baby formula, follow these tips for guaranteeing a legitimate product:

Use authorized retailers. Using trusted and familiar retailers reduces your chances of being subjected to a scam and provides options if an issue arises with your purchase. Before buying from an unfamiliar source, research the company’s reputation through the Better Business Bureau at Using trusted and familiar retailers reduces your chances of being subjected to a scam and provides options if an issue arises with your purchase. Before buying from an unfamiliar source, research the company’s reputation through the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org

Be careful with online purchases. Avoid purchasing formula from unknown sellers on social media platforms, independent websites, or other unverified online vendors. Scammers may appear to be real people and may join online platforms to target those impacted by the shortage.

Check the product. Make sure the product is genuine and safe. Check the labeling and packaging, including expiration date. Examine the package for signs of tampering.

Use a credit card. A credit card provides additional protection in the case of a fraudulent transaction.

