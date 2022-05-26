SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. crash

Authorities are investigating an Orangeburg County crash that left one person dead Wednesday...
Authorities are investigating an Orangeburg County crash that left one person dead Wednesday night.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating an Orangeburg County crash that left one person dead Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 178 near Deer Crossing Road.

Master Trooper David Jones says the driver of a 2014 Mercedes SUV crashed into the rear of a 2007 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer as it was slowing to turn onto Deer Crossing Road.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead on the scene, Jones said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged after being caught with a loaded firearm at Columbia Centre
Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Johnathan Goldsmith s the subject of three ongoing SLED investigations and was sued over an...
KCSO civil lawsuit records show history of documented concerns before deputy’s alleged assault
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Late evening storms tonight that will continue into Friday morning
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
A teacher in Uvalde, Texas, describes ‘the longest 35 minutes of my life’
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a body that was found at a school parking...
Body found at Goose Creek school parking lot was shooting victim
Richland Two
Gov. Henry McMaster to request an investigation of Richland School District Two Board’s behavior