Teenager missing in Sumter, last seen Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Arlonna Rebecca Smith, 17 was reported missing from her home Thursday.

Family members and police are concerned for the safety of Smith, and say she was last seen at her Carolina Avenue home around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs.

She has brown eyes with black and burgundy hair. Officials say it is unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

