Teenager missing in Sumter, last seen Wednesday

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 200 lbs. and has brown eyes and burgundy/black hair. It is unclear what she was wearing.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Arlonna Rebecca Smith, 17 was reported missing from her home Thursday.

Family members and police are concerned for the safety of Smith, and say she was last seen at her Carolina Avenue home around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs.

She has brown eyes with black and burgundy hair. Officials say it is unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

