Sumter Police investigating after body found at abandoned house

Sumter Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday.
Sumter Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Sumter said they’re investigating a dead body that was found outside a vacant house.

The Sumter Police Department said officers were called at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of an unconscious person outside a home in the West Fulton area.

On arrival investigators found the body of Laquinton Donell Laster, 36. Police said they consider it an isolated incident from a dispute between Laster and acquaintances.

One person is in custody and is facing charges. Police said warrants are going to be issued for another person involved in the incident. Investigators said they’re working to find if others were involved in the shooting.

An autopsy for Laster is scheduled for next week.

