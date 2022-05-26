Soda City Live: Tips to Dipping the perfect Strawberry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We learn tricks to dipping the perfect strawberries with Motzi Mentor of Sweets2Savour.

Watch our Billie Jean Shaw attempt to break the chocolate box filled with treats, an item that you can also get customized by Sweets2Savour.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.