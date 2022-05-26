SkyView
Soda City Live: Agency wants to be sure your legacy is in great hands

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While its not a time you really  want to think about, getting your “affairs” in order prior to your passing is important.

Role Model Agency helps to ensure that  funeral costs, will, and life insurance are squared away so loved ones won’t have to rely on fundraisers to off set costs.

The agency also offers free zoom calls at noon everyday with the exception of Saturdays to answer questions and to assist with planning.

For more information, click here.

Email: mylegacyzoom@gmail.com

Zoom ID: https://mylegacyzoom.com

