RCSD investigating at Sandlapper Elementary after gun found in student backpack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSD) said they are investigating how a student got a gun into a elementary school Thursday.

RCSD said a child at Sandlapper Elementary School notified an administrator that they thought another student had a gun. Staff searched the backpack of a seven-year-old and found a loaded handgun.

The weapon was turned over to the School Resource Officer. Investigators said they are looking into whether the gun was intentionally brought and how the child got the weapon.

Administrators sent a message to parents about the incident,

“Dear Sandlapper Elementary Parents,

Unfortunately, I am writing to you to share some news that will be concerning for you to hear. We know, however, that open and transparent communication supports the safety of our campus. Therefore, I felt it was important to let you know that a student brought a gun to school today in their backpack.

The student never removed the gun from the backpack but it was seen at the end of the day by another student who told a school administrator. At no point was anyone threatened and our School Resource Officer quickly took possession of the weapon. District procedures and board policy were followed in responding to this situation.

We are dedicated to keeping Sandlapper Elementary a safe place for teaching and learning. Parents, you’re a vital partner in this effort. Please help us make sure that weapons are not brought to school. Take a few moments to check bookbags before school to ensure that items that could potentially disrupt school and result in disciplinary consequences remain at home.

As our school district’s superintendent stated in an email sent earlier today, Richland Two has a partnership with BeSMART, an organization dedicated to helping parents talk with their children about gun safety and take responsible actions to prevent children from getting access to weapons. Please take a look at the resources available to you at www.BeSMARTforKids.org.Thank you for reminding our students and your children that no weapons of any kind can be brought to school. We appreciate your support in helping make sure all of our students and employees feel safe so they can get the most out of their learning experiences at Sandlapper Elementary.

Sincerely, Mrs. Connie May Principal”

