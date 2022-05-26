Pleasant Hill Middle School under lockout after threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) Administrators at Pleasant Hill Middle School (PHMS) said Thursday that the school was under secure/lockout after a threat was sent to a student.

In a statement to families, PHMS Principal Julie Painter said a caller threatened a student and the school. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the threat.

Painter wrote, “Secure/lockout means operations inside the building continue as usual, so our students are safely learning right now. We ask that you do not come pick up your child.”

The statement said the student mentioned in the threat is currently on a field trip to the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus and is safe along with the other students. Campus police have become involved in the investigation.

The statement also said, “It’s unclear at this point if this is a prank call, and we hope to know more soon. We take all threats seriously and are investigating fully.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.