Organization aims to help families navigate live following traumatic events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is Mental Health Awareness month and as the month comes to a close we recognize those that have dealt with trauma.

Navigating life after a trauma isn’t easy, but one organization is aiming to help families, especially when it comes to domestic violence and its long-term effects.

Survivor and founder of Three Generations, Yvette Adams and co-founder, Cherie Simpson share resources and options for other survivors.

Email: YvetteAdams@threegenerations321.org

Website: https://threegenerations321.org

