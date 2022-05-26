COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With ongoing problems with gun violence both locally and nationally the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods is calling on the community to come together and act.

The organization will be hosting a Neighborhood Community Summit Thursday, May 26 starting at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods, click here.

