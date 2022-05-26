Midlands photographer facing additional sex crimes charges involving a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County photographer is now facing additional sex crimes charges involving a minor.

A representative with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Gregg Martin, 53, is now charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one 2nd degree, one 3rd degree.

These charges are in addition to his previous charges. Investigators have said his case has involved accusations of grooming, inappropriate photographing of an underage victim and voyeurism.

