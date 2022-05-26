Sheriff Leon Lott speaks on community gun violence, “We are losing a generation.”

SkyView
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott and other members of the Richland County community spoke on community gun violence this afternoon.

Lott said “I’m very frustrated, very angry and very sad. I’m watching too many young people lose their lives.”

“We are losing a generation,” he said. Last year RCSD handled 32 murders.

“Enough is enough, we’re tired of it,” Lott explained. He said in 2022 so far there have been 17 murders, with 28 arrests in Richland County, “They’re all young people.”

“Our community needs help,” he said.

Senator John Scott joined Lott at the update. Scott said SLED will be forming a juvenile taskforce and focusing on older individuals who are illegally giving guns to younger people. Scott also said schools will be looking at how children are bringing weapons into the school system and getting more mental health professionals involved.

Another target of action Scott and Lott talked about was how bonds are issued in the court system.

The Richland County Council was represented at the conference by Gretchen Barron. Barron shared the council supports action and that it has put 40% of $81 million received from the U.S. Treasury towards community programs. “Richland County is standing here united,” she said.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson spoke on the surge in violence, “This is another type of pandemic we’re dealing with.” Gipson explained, “We’re here because these situations keep happening.” He said the problem of gun violence in Richland County will require a collaboration from across the community.

