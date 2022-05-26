Horry County making beach accessible for all abilities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County announced Thursday it is making sure people of all abilities can safely enjoy the beach this season

In honor of National Mobility Awareness Month, the Public Works Beach Services team outfitted the Pine Avenue beach access in Garden City with a beach access mat.

The mat is an all-weather-resistant, heavy-duty surface made of 100% recycled polyester, that provides stability on top of the sand. The beach mat allows for greater beach access that provides folks of all abilities the opportunity to visit our beaches.

Another availability that Horry County provides is the Beach Wheelchair Access Program, which provides an accessible option for everyone to enjoy the sandy shores.

Public Works currently offers 25 beach wheelchairs that are located throughout the unincorporated beaches of Horry County.

Reserve a beach wheelchair for you or your loved one by calling (843) 381-8000 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (excluding Holidays) or send an email anytime to beachwheelchair@horrycounty.org.

The service is free of charge, but requests should be made at least two days in advance.

For information click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.