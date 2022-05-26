Gov. Henry McMaster to request an investigation of Richland School District Two Board’s behavior

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The governor plans to direct the State Inspector General to investigate Richland School District Two once S.202 is finalized and signed into law.

Bill S.202 will allow the State Inspector General to initiate, supervise, and coordinate any investigation of a public school, public school district, public charter school or public charter school authorized upon the request of the Governor.

Bill S.202 has not been signed into law.

The Communications Director of the South Carolina Governor’s Office, Brian Symmes, says the governor has the power to remove school board members for “malfeasance, misfeasance, chronic unexcused absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct in office, or persistent neglect of duty in office, or are deemed medically incompetent or medically incapacitated.”

Charges have been filed against Richland School District Two board member Lashonda McFadden for making threats against Board Chair Dr. Teresa Holmes, and back in January, an investigation was launched by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after a verbal argument.

The verbal argument occurred during a board meeting involving Superintendent Baron Davis, his wife and three people attending the meeting. No charges were filed.

“The apparent dysfunction surrounding the district’s leadership has resulted in hundreds of concerned parents writing the governor to express their concerns about the learning environments they’re sending their children into every day,” Symmes said.

Symmes says this level of concern needs to be addressed.

“The best way to address it is having the Inspector General go in to take a holistic look at the district,” Symmes said.

