SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gov. Henry McMaster to request an investigation of Richland School District Two Board’s behavior

Richland Two
Richland Two
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The governor plans to direct the State Inspector General to investigate Richland School District Two once S.202 is finalized and signed into law.

Bill S.202 will allow the State Inspector General to initiate, supervise, and coordinate any investigation of a public school, public school district, public charter school or public charter school authorized upon the request of the Governor.

Bill S.202 has not been signed into law.

The Communications Director of the South Carolina Governor’s Office, Brian Symmes, says the governor has the power to remove school board members for “malfeasance, misfeasance, chronic unexcused absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct in office, or persistent neglect of duty in office, or are deemed medically incompetent or medically incapacitated.”

RELATED STORY | Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats during executive session meeting

Charges have been filed against Richland School District Two board member Lashonda McFadden for making threats against Board Chair Dr. Teresa Holmes, and back in January, an investigation was launched by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after a verbal argument.

The verbal argument occurred during a board meeting involving Superintendent Baron Davis, his wife and three people attending the meeting. No charges were filed.

RELATED STORY | No charges filed in Richland County School District Two verbal argument involving Dr. Davis and wife

“The apparent dysfunction surrounding the district’s leadership has resulted in hundreds of concerned parents writing the governor to express their concerns about the learning environments they’re sending their children into every day,” Symmes said.

Symmes says this level of concern needs to be addressed.

“The best way to address it is having the Inspector General go in to take a holistic look at the district,” Symmes said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
File photo of crime scene tape.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Columbia
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charged after being caught with a loaded firearm at Columbia Centre
Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre

Latest News

Three Generations for post trauma growth
VIDEO: Three Generations 321
Neighborhood CommUNITY Summit
VIDEO: Neighborhood CommUNITY Summit
Free food pick-up
VIDEO: Free food pick-up, Humana & Oak Street Health
As the nation grieves for the families in Uvalde, Texas following the tragic mass shooting at...
After installing metal detectors, Orangeburg County School District to further enhance safety measures following Texas tragedy