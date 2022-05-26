SkyView
Free food pick up at Oak Street Health Clinic

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health insurance company Humana and local Primary Care clinic Oak Street Health are teaming up for a free food pick up.

The food pick up event will be held at the Columbia Oak Street Clinic located at 5110 Fairfield Rd. Columbia Thursday May 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information about Humana and Oak Street Health, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

