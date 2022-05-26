SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former S.C. school resource officer charged after sexual act on social media with minor

Justine Jay Hatfield, a former Lancaster PD school resource officer was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.
Jail
Jail(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C (WBTV) - A former South Carolina school resource officer has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Justin Jay Hatfield of Heath Springs, S.C., was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Chester Co., S.C.

An arrest warrant provided by SLED shows that on May 13, 2022, Hatfield knowingly communicated with a minor during a live Instagram video chat session while performing a sexual act in the viewing presence of the victim.

Hatfield, a former Lancaster PD school resource officer was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.

The video chat was screen recorded and a copy was provided to SLED. The victim, who lived in Lancaster, provided corroborating information to law enforcement.

Hatfield was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
File photo of crime scene tape.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Columbia
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charged after being caught with a loaded firearm at Columbia Centre
Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre

Latest News

Three Generations for post trauma growth
VIDEO: Three Generations 321
Neighborhood CommUNITY Summit
VIDEO: Neighborhood CommUNITY Summit
Free food pick-up
VIDEO: Free food pick-up, Humana & Oak Street Health
Richland Two
Gov. Henry McMaster to request an investigation of Richland School District Two Board’s behavior
As the nation grieves for the families in Uvalde, Texas following the tragic mass shooting at...
After installing metal detectors, Orangeburg County School District to further enhance safety measures following Texas tragedy