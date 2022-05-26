FIRST ALERT- Strong storms possible tonight and some heavy rain Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy rain and some gusty thunderstorms are possible this evening and again for Friday morning.

First Alert Headlines:

FIRST ALERT for storms, especially our western counties tonight.

FIRST ALERT Friday as some heavy rain and storms are possible, especially in the morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves west.

Drier air comes in Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

We have upper 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

A little more humidity for Memorial Day with upper 80s to low 90s.

There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms Tuesday afternoon.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

A large low pressure system is to our north and will bring a chance of storms this evening, especially for our counties to the west. Newberry and Saluda County has a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2. Chance of some storms tonight is around 40% and we have a First Alert for heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows tonight dip down to the upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Friday is also a First Alert for the chance of storms as a strong cold front moves through the region. This front is going to force the warm moist air ahead of it up, this leads to thunderstorm activity. Right now the chance is 80% for some storms. We could see some development in the early afternoon from Columbia to points east toward Sumter and Orangeburg. By the late afternoon the skies clear up and drier air comes in behind the front.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

This lowers our temperatures to the low 60s Saturday morning. By the afternoon we see highs reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Looks like a fantastic day!

wis (WIS)

Sunday is a little warmer as high pressure builds over the region. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. Skies are mostly sunny.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Memorial day is looking pretty good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s once again.

wis (WIS)

Tuesday we have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of a few pop up showers and storms for the afternoon. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update:

First Alert Tonight: Round of rain and storms 9PM-1AM (70%). Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with lows around 68.

First Alert Friday: A round of heavy rain and storms 7AM-1PM. Then slowly drying out with lowering humidity for the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Drier air moves in and we see mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the mid 80s and not as humid.

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and warmer. A little more humidity with highs near 90.

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with some humidity and highs around 90 with a 20% chance of some afternoon storms.

Wednesday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.