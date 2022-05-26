SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Strong storms possible tonight and some heavy rain Friday morning.

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy rain and some gusty thunderstorms are possible this evening and again for Friday morning.

First Alert Headlines:

  • FIRST ALERT for storms, especially our western counties tonight.
  • FIRST ALERT Friday as some heavy rain and storms are possible, especially in the morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves west.
  • Drier air comes in Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.
  • We have upper 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
  • A little more humidity for Memorial Day with upper 80s to low 90s.
  • There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms Tuesday afternoon.
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

A large low pressure system is to our north and will bring a chance of storms this evening, especially for our counties to the west. Newberry and Saluda County has a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2. Chance of some storms tonight is around 40% and we have a First Alert for heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows tonight dip down to the upper 60s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Friday is also a First Alert for the chance of storms as a strong cold front moves through the region. This front is going to force the warm moist air ahead of it up, this leads to thunderstorm activity. Right now the chance is 80% for some storms. We could see some development in the early afternoon from Columbia to points east toward Sumter and Orangeburg. By the late afternoon the skies clear up and drier air comes in behind the front.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

This lowers our temperatures to the low 60s Saturday morning. By the afternoon we see highs reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Looks like a fantastic day!

wis
wis(WIS)

Sunday is a little warmer as high pressure builds over the region. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. Skies are mostly sunny.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Memorial day is looking pretty good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s once again.

wis
wis(WIS)

Tuesday we have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of a few pop up showers and storms for the afternoon. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update:

First Alert Tonight: Round of rain and storms 9PM-1AM (70%). Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with lows around 68.

First Alert Friday: A round of heavy rain and storms 7AM-1PM. Then slowly drying out with lowering humidity for the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Drier air moves in and we see mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the mid 80s and not as humid.

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and warmer. A little more humidity with highs near 90.

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with some humidity and highs around 90 with a 20% chance of some afternoon storms.

Wednesday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charged after being caught with a loaded firearm at Columbia Centre
Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Johnathan Goldsmith s the subject of three ongoing SLED investigations and was sued over an...
KCSO civil lawsuit records show history of documented concerns before deputy’s alleged assault

Latest News

FIRST ALERT- Late evening storms tonight that will continue into Friday morning
FIRST ALERT- Late evening storms tonight that will continue into Friday morning
FIRST ALERT- Late evening storms tonight that will continue into Friday morning
FIRST ALERT- Late evening storms tonight that will continue into Friday morning
FIRST ALERT- Mostly cloudy today - Storms for Thursday evening/Friday AM
FIRST ALERT- Mostly cloudy today - Storms for Thursday evening/Friday AM
FIRST ALERT- Mostly cloudy today - Storms for Thursday evening/Friday AM
FIRST ALERT- Mostly cloudy today - Storms for Thursday evening/Friday AM