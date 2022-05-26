SkyView
Delta cutting flights this summer to improve operations

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Air Lines is lightening its load this summer.

On Thursday, the airline announced it will be cutting about 100 flights per day from its summer schedule.

The cuts will be from July 1-Aug. 7, and primarily affect markets here in the U.S. and in Latin America that Delta frequently serves.

If your upcoming flight is impacted by a schedule change or delay, Delta says it will send updates directly to a mobile device or by email if contact information is included during booking or added later via My Trips online. If upcoming bookings for later this summer happen to change, the airline will provide customers with the next-best itinerary that gets them where they need to go with the shortest delay possible.

Delta says it’s cutting back because of rising demand and ongoing challenges to re-building its full-scale operation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

