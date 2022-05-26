SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers

Senators Tim Murphy and Richard Blumenthal say they are actively speaking with republican lawmakers to try to find ‘common ground’ on issues of red flag laws and mental health support.
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senators Tim Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) rallied outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday as both lawmakers said they are actively speaking to republicans about passing gun reform. The discussions follow the deadly tragedy at an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“We’re going to be talking with republicans all day today, all through the weekend, all next week to try to find a path forward,” said Murphy, who has actively been advocating for gun reform and mental health assistance for years. “I know it’s going to be difficult. I’ve certainly failed many times before, but I think there’s a chance. I think there’s a chance that republicans in the party are not willing this time to do nothing in the face of this carnage.”

Blumenthal said lawmakers would use the upcoming break to discuss ‘common ground’ for gun reform. Blumenthal is advocating to pass a ‘red flag’ law he is drafting with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The proposed federal red flag statute would allow police to confiscate weapons from people that the court deemed to be dangerous.

“I have been working for more than three years on a red flag statute that now seems to have broad acceptance. I’ve talked over the last 24 hours with republican colleagues who are saying it’s time for a red flag statute in their states and around the country. And just an hour or so ago, I talked with one of the leading republicans who said for the first time he is open to voting for and leading a red flag statute,” said Blumenthal. “I think there’s a sweet spot here. And, I salute Senator Murphy for his work on background checks. Maybe that can be part of a package, but red flags statutes like the bill that Senator Graham and I have drafted seems to have some momentum.”

Lawmakers in Connecticut have been pushing for gun reform since a gunman stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 26 people. That includes a safe storage law, otherwise known as ‘Ethan’s Law.’

“Every time I look at the scenes from Texas I have vivid memories, flashbacks to that grief-filled time that afternoon and the succeeding days when I went to the wakes and funerals, when I spoke to the families, visiting them at their homes. And, seeing the gaps in their lives that are left when they lost this child. There’s something so totally unnatural about losing a child. But even more so when it’s gun violence and an act of such heinous, barbarity,” said Blumenthal.

The House passed two gun control measures in March 2021. It is still not clear if or when the Senate will take up those bills.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged after being caught with a loaded firearm at Columbia Centre
Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Johnathan Goldsmith s the subject of three ongoing SLED investigations and was sued over an...
KCSO civil lawsuit records show history of documented concerns before deputy’s alleged assault

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Senate panel approves Michelle Childs for DC appeals court
Photo credit: Mary Green
How can SC ensure children, teachers are safe at school? Here’s what state lawmakers said.
State Rep. JA Moore visits a memorial outside the site of a mass shooting at a grocery store in...
SC state representative visits Buffalo after shooting, calls for SC hate crimes law
One year later, police say changes to King Street nightlife have paid off
SC budget negotiators have almost $1B more to talk about