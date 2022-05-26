SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia animal shelter reaches capacity, fosters for dogs and adopters needed

The Columbia Animal Services said they are searching for people to adopt.
The Columbia Animal Services said they are searching for people to adopt.(Columbia Animal Services)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Animal Shelter announced on Thursday it has reached capacity for dogs right now, with 113 dogs in urgent need of an adoptive or foster family.

Anyone interested in viewing all of the animals located at the shelter can visit Pets for Adoption | Petfinder to find out more. People interested in adopting can also visit the Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charged after being caught with a loaded firearm at Columbia Centre
Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Johnathan Goldsmith s the subject of three ongoing SLED investigations and was sued over an...
KCSO civil lawsuit records show history of documented concerns before deputy’s alleged assault

Latest News

Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution
RCSD investigating at Sandlapper Elementary after gun found in student backpack
Woman last seen at a home on Cactus Drive in Columbia on May 9, 2022.
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
FILE PHOTO
Teen found with gun at Columbiana Centre had second gun undetected by officers, police say
Sumter Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday.
Sumter Police investigating after body found at abandoned house