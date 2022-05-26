Columbia animal shelter reaches capacity, fosters for dogs and adopters needed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Animal Shelter announced on Thursday it has reached capacity for dogs right now, with 113 dogs in urgent need of an adoptive or foster family.

Anyone interested in viewing all of the animals located at the shelter can visit Pets for Adoption | Petfinder to find out more. People interested in adopting can also visit the Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

