Brookland Cayce High School administrator charged after allegedly assaulting, injuring student

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - An altercation between two students at Brookland Cayce High School occurred on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., and during the altercation, one of the students reported a school administrator pushed him “several times.”

The Cayce Police Department responded to the altercation between the two students, and say the student also reported he was “taken to the ground” by the school administrator.

According to the Cayce Police Department, after further investigation, Leon Brunson has been charged with third degree assault, and unlawful conduct towards a child. The warrants have been issued.

Police say the incident with Brunson took place after the students were separated from the original altercation and the situation had “deescalated.”

The student was injured as a result of the assault, according to police.

The Cayce School Resource Officer and the Cayce Police Department collected evidence and statements from witnesses.

Investigators found a video of Brunson assaulting another student two years ago, which police say mirrors the video evidence recovered after Wednesday’s incident.

Brunson has been provided the opportunity to turn himself in to the Cayce Police Department.

