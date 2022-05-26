After installing metal detectors, Orangeburg County School District to further enhance safety measures following Texas tragedy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - As the nation grieves for the families in Uvalde, Texas following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, some in the Orangeburg community are remembering a shooting on schools that happened earlier this school year.

In August, a gunman opened fire outside Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in the parking lot during dismissal, injuring three. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to officials, the 14-year-old suspect, who is charged with three counts of attempted murder, fired shots from a vehicle.

Following that incident, the Orangeburg County School District installed metal detectors at every district school, including the elementary schools.

On Wednesday, Orangeburg’s Interim Director of Public Safety Charles P. Austin said that to this point, the actions that the district has taken have worked, but there is more to do to keep students safe.

“We meet on a regular basis with the school officials to discuss what other steps need to be taken, but so far I believe what we have been doing is working, and we will continue to implement steps as they may be appropriate,” he said. “I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to offer anybody a 100 percent guarantee, but we will do the very best we can in conjunction with what is already in place.”

At Orangeburg County schools, district officials have said that the metal detectors are strategically placed at multiple entrances.

In addition to that step, the district also implemented a clear backpack policy, and conducts thorough bag checks.

The Orangeburg County School District sent a message to families and staff on Wednesday informing them of steps the district is taking to further enhance safety measures.

It states that district leadership met with local law enforcement agencies to discuss the Uvalde tragedy, and the impact that this has on students, teachers, staff and families.

The statement reads in part: “We know that teachers can’t teach and students cannot learn when concerned for their physical safety, and, together, we want to reassure our community that we are committed to safe learning environments.

We acknowledge that school safety concerns among our community are heightened, and, in response, we have asked all law enforcement agencies to enhance patrols around and within our school campuses throughout the next two weeks. As we near the end of this school year, there will be an enhanced police presence throughout the county on our school campuses. All agencies in marked and unmarked law enforcement uniforms and vehicles will support this effort. It is our hope that their presence will offer comfort and additional reassurance to our students, teachers, staff and families.”

Other Midlands school districts are considering taking similar steps to better protect students.

Richland One School District One is less than two months into a pilot program that brings metal detectors to nine middle schools and seven high schools on a rotating basis.

This comes following several incidents where students have brought guns to Richland One campuses, including earlier this week.

Richland School District Two is also considering some updates to school safety protocols.

Board member Dr. Monica Scott said a survey is currently out to district families seeking their feedback on these issues. Metal detectors and bringing in K-9 units to sweep the hallways are possible solutions that the district has discussed.

Parents have until the end of this week to submit their responses to that survey.

Austin commends Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster for taking swift action to install metal detectors.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re at that point in our history, but certainly it’s a necessary part of the process now,” he said.

Austin believes that metal detectors should be the norm in schools nationwide.

“I don’t think just locally, I believe across the nation we see the need for this step as it relates to metal detectors,” he said. “Again, we’re trying to make the environment a safe and conducive learning environment for our children, and in order for us to do that there may be a slight inconvenience. But I would rather have that inconvenience in place than to have the kind of disastrous mayhem that we’ve experienced.”

Austin said the news out of Texas this week hit him hard, both professionally, as he is tasked with working collaboratively with district leaders and other local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of students, but also personally.

“I’ve had to answer questions for my grandchildren in terms of trying to help them understand what would go through the mind of a person who would commit such a hideous crime,” he said. “So it has a professional stressor, but also there’s the personal side because I am a grandparent.”

