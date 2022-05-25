Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is in jail after allegedly assaulting a special needs student in a classroom at Cayce Elementary School.

On Tuesday morning, a school resource officer was notified of an incident involving a staff member and a student that happened on May 20, according to Cayce Police Department officials.

Melanie Juliette Harris was arrested Wednesday after an investigation.

Harris is charged with 2nd-degree assault, kidnapping and unlawful conduct towards a minor.

No information has been released on the student’s condition or any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

