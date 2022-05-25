Ukrainian refugees in the Carolinas, more expected by aid organization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) said they’ve helped Ukrainian refugees resettle into South Carolina and expect more on the way.

The organization said in a statement that it has helped roughly 800 Ukrainians to resettle into the Greenville, SC area. This was accomplished through the LSC’s New Americans Program.

President Joe Biden pledged to bring 125,000 refugees seeking asylum from the war in Europe into the country. LSC said the president’s plan requires congressional legislation that may take up to 12 months for more refugees to begin arriving. These refugees would be vetted in the current locations such as Poland, Moldova and other countries.

LSC said it expects to resettle another 350 Ukrainians into North and South Carolina each. The organization shared that it is continuing to resettle Afghan refugees in the Afghan Placement Assistance program.

The organization currently has five New Americans Program officers. In South Carolina they are located in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville. In North Carolina they have offices in Raleigh and Asheville. New officers are being applied for in Myrtle Beach, Wilmington and Salisbury. These would open in 2023.

LSC said they’ve helped over 15,000 refugees since 1979.

