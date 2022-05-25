SkyView
Three charged after car break-ins in Newberry Co.

Sheriff Foster states that one of the subjects is a 16-year-old, and the other two subjects are Zion D’Andre Ritter, 18, and Jordan Marquez Jackson, 19.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Three teenagers were in custody Wednesday morning after an “alert citizen” observed criminal activity, according to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

Sheriff Foster states that one of the subjects is a 16-year-old, and the other two subjects are Zion D’Andre Ritter, 18, and Jordan Marquez Jackson, 19.

All three are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and several counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the “alert citizen” saw a white Chevrolet truck on Circle Dr. in Prosperity involved with a car break-in.

According to deputies, the citizen followed the car and called 9-1-1. There were deputies in the town of Prosperity at this time, so they responded.

The Chevrolet truck was located on Washington Street, turning onto Highway 391.

When deputies attempted to stop the car, deputies say the driver turned off the headlights to make it harder for the officials to see.

However, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, blue lights were turned on, and the driver ran into a nearby ditch. Deputies who were on scene, say the suspect fled on foot as the car continued rolling.

Inside the vehicle, two other suspects were found and detained.

The third suspect who fled on foot was searched by deputies for about two hours using bloodhounds.

Prosperity Police were able to see a person who matched the description of the suspect wanted by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and he was taken into custody.

According to deputies, when that suspect was found, the truck was discovered to have been stolen out of Irmo.

The three suspects have since been linked to multiple vehicle break-ins at Brookside Manor in Newberry and Circle Drive in Prosperity.

Investigators say they are still working in the areas searching for information or surveillance video to assist with the prosecution of the subjects.

Sheriff Foster says this is a growing problem with subjects going into neighborhoods and entering unlocked vehicles searching for money, guns, or other items of value.

Sheriff Foster wants to remind citizens to remove keys and items of value from their vehicles and then lock unattended vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

