South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again

The Court said it should not have accepted the case
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to...
Sidney Moorer has been convicted of kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to Heather Elvis' disappearance in December 2013.(Source: SCDC/Elvis Family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s highest court has denied another appeal for the Myrtle Beach man twice convicted in Horry County for a high-profile 2013 kidnapping.

In April, Sidney Moorer’s lawyer asked the state Court of Appeals to acquit his client, arguing the state relied on unscientific testimony and lacked direct evidence that his client committed the crime.

The Court dismissed the writ “as improvidently granted,” meaning the Court should not have accepted the case.

Moorer was first found guilty in Sept. 2017 of obstruction of justice in connection to Heather Elvis’ disappearance.

He was convicted in 2019 of kidnapping and conspiracy and received a 30-year prison sentence in the case that captured national attention, even generating an hourlong “Dateline” special in 2021, years after the 20-year-old waitress first went missing.

Elvis was last seen or heard from on Dec. 18, 2013, and her body has never been found.

During Moorer’s first trial, Sgt. Danny Furr testified that when he and Moorer spoke on the phone on Dec. 19, 2013, Moorer changed his story about when he last spoke to Elvis and failed to mention that he had called her from a payphone and spoke to her more than once.

He and his legal team filed an appeal in December 2020 to the South Carolina Court of Appeals, looking to acquit him on the obstruction of justice charge - arguing the trial judge denied Moorer’s directed verdict motion.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals denied a similar appeal earlier that year, saying the trial court did not err because there was enough evidence to prove Moorer’s guilt.

Moorer was then convicted of kidnapping Elvis during a separate trial in September 2019. His wife Tammy was also convicted on kidnapping charges in October 2018.

The two are both currently serving 30-year prison sentences.

In the legal brief, Moorer claims that the conviction should be overturned because the court erred in reversing its decision to try the case in Georgetown County and instead transferred it back to Horry County where “social media saturation pervaded the case” and he couldn’t receive a fair trial.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

