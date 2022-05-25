Soda City Live: Project Tech Community Resources

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Project Tech is a community-based organization that aims to bridge the gaps between all generations.

They aim to help with educational, social, health and well-being and recreational needs of all ages according to their site.

Mother/Daughter Brunch-Project Tech (clear)

Among community engagement, they are hosting several upcoming events in the community including a Mother Daughter Brunch and upcoming Kids Camp

Summer learning at Project Tech (clear)

Project Tech offers several more activities. For more and/or images info visit:

Website: projecttech.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/projecttechsc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/projecttechsc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProjectTechSC

