SC Ports will not extend homeport cruising contract after 2024

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority says they will not extend the homeport cruising contract in Charleston beyond 2024.

SC Ports spokesperson Kelsi Brewer says the decision will “provide more space for the redevelopment of Union Pier Terminal” and unlock a “transformational opportunity” for the city.

Brewer says the port will continue to welcome port-of-calls in Charleston and adhere to the voluntary cruise management plan.

“Since 2010, Carnival has been a great business partner and worked alongside our maritime community to benefit our overall maritime commerce mission,” Brewer said. “As we look to the future, SC Ports will continue to evaluate the market and looks forward to continued partnerships and opportunities.”

Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement on the decision Wednesday morning.

“It is amazing to see the continued growth of Charleston’s tourism economy, and Carnival is proud to have been a part it of since 2010. While exciting for the future of Charleston, the redevelopment of Union Pier Terminal will, unfortunately, mean Carnival will no longer homeport a ship in Charleston beyond 2024. We will work with the Ports Authority to explore future opportunities in Charleston. In the meantime, it is business as usual and we look forward to seeing our guests aboard Carnival Sunshine through 2024.”

