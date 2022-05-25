SkyView
SC Officials react to Texas school shooting

FILE PHOTO of Gov. Henry McMaster.
FILE PHOTO of Gov. Henry McMaster.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple South Carolina officials have reacted to a school shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman made his way into Robb Elementary, barricaded himself in a classroom, and began shooting the students and teachers inside, according to The Associated Press.

Below are some reactions from local officials:

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Tuesday to display the US flag at half-staff until sunset on May 28.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tweeted:

While we wait to learn more, my heart goes to Robb Elementary School and the entire Uvalde, TX community in the wake of today’s tragedy. Our children ought to be able to go to school without fear of gun violence. When is enough, enough? The time for action is long overdue.

Senator Tim Scott tweeted:

Psalm 34 tells us that the Lord is near to the broken hearted. I was devastated to learn of the children and teacher senselessly murdered today in Texas. Please join me in lifting up their families in prayer.

Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
