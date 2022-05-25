Richland County Coroner responds to recent youth gun violence in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As law enforcement searches for suspects following a weekend of violence with at least six murders in the region, new homicide data shows an alarming trend in multiple Midlands counties.

On Sunday, four teens in Newberry were shot and killed in two separate shootings.

In Richland County, 17-year-old Bertrand T. Ganaway III was shot and killed Saturday on Saddletrail Drive in Columbia.

On Sunday evening, 55-year-old Anthony D. Suber was stabbed to death in the 100 block of Wilkes Road near Farrow Road.

According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, it has handled more homicides so far in 2022 than all of last year.

There have been 31 homicides in Richland County to date this year, and there were 30 in 2021. Six of the homicides this year have involved victims under 18.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said to reverse the trend, the community must teach young people that they have resiliency, survivorship and the ability to resolve conflicts peacefully without resorting to violence.

She said it’s vital that the community meet young people where they are.

“I think we should ask the youth what they need,” Rutherford said. “I think we can’t pray it away. We can’t walk it away; there’s no peace walk that’s going to fix it. I think we have to actually get out, put boots on the ground, go out to where youth are, meet them where they are and say, ‘What do you need so that this is not the life that you turn to?’ Some of these students, some of these young people are dealing with very adult things at very young ages. Some are helping their parents pay bills. Some of them don’t even live with their parents and they’re taking care of their young siblings.”

Homicides are also up in Newberry County. The Newberry County Coroner’s Office said it has handled six homicides so far this year, compared to five last year.

While responding to the second shooting on Sunday, where three teenagers were shot and killed, Newberry County Coroner said, “It’s very disheartening to see these young people have such a short life.”

“I would really like to see them come together and start learning how to talk these issues out versus using violence,” she said.

Data provided by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office shows that there have been nine homicides in Lexington County this year, one of which involved a 15-year-old victim. In 2021, there were 22 homicides in Lexington County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has handled seven homicides in 2022, none of which involved a teenage victim. There were 26 homicides in Orangeburg County in 2021, four of which were teenage victims.

In the last two months, three Richland School District One students were shot and killed. The most recent was the shooting death of Ganaway, who was about to graduate from Eau Claire High School, this weekend.

Rutherford said it has been an emotionally taxing time for her and the deputies who work with the Coroner’s Office.

“It’s not dealing with the deceased that’s the problem, it’s telling that mom or that dad that their loved one is not going to go to their high school graduation, that they’ll never get to see them at prom because they’re dead,” she said. “And its heavy work, and it’s sad and you certainly have to take a few breaks in your day, especially when you have them kind of coming back-to-back like this, it is certainly heavy work.”

When dealing with these situations, Rutherford said she thinks of her own upbringing. She said she grew up poor, impoverished and without access to many resources.

Because of this, Rutherford said she empathizes with what many of these young people are going through.

“I think that our youth, in Richland One especially, are dealing with things that seem insurmountable at times, but if we can show them how versus talking at them and not meeting them where they are, then I think that we’ll get through to them.”

Despite the rise in youth violence, Rutherford said hope is not lost.

“I don’t think that we’ve lost hope,” she said. “I think we’ve lost how to connect. There’s so much of our lives lived on TV and on social media, I think we don’t talk enough. And I believe that in order to fix this problem, we’re going to have to actually face to face communicate, meet these students in the community where they are to understand their needs best.”

