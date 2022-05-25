SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Palmetto State Teachers Association talks school safety with WIS

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association joined us on WIS to discuss a list of questions parents and everyone should be asking every candidate from school boards on up regarding school safety.

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

These questions are:

  • Will you commit to making school safety a priority of your work as an elected official?
  • Nearly 80% of school shootings have involved children who secured a weapon at home, often an assault rifle. What steps will you take to keep weapons out of the hands of children and off school campuses?
  • Governor McMaster has declared mental health a crisis for the children of South Carolina? How will you increase mental health resources for children?
  • Past school shootings have led to political rhetoric calling for policy change, but since Townsville in SC, the only meaningful policy change in the state has been an increase of SROs. While this is important, clearly more is needed. What assurance can you give that you will act and not just engage in rhetoric on this topic?

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
File photo of crime scene tape.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Columbia
Lee Boan (right) and Johnathan Goldsmith (left)
Kershaw Co. Sheriff created “greatest hits” video of officer who would go on to be charged for assault
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school

Latest News

File photo of crime scene tape.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Columbia
Johnathan Goldsmith s the subject of three ongoing SLED investigations and was sued over an...
KCSO civil lawsuit records show history of documented concerns before deputy’s alleged assault
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a body that was found at a school parking...
Body found at Goose Creek school parking lot was shooting victim
Leslie Heather Burns, baby Lily, William, 4, and Justin, 2.
Mother, 3 young kids found safe in Laurens County, deputies say