Palmetto State Teachers Association talks school safety with WIS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association joined us on WIS to discuss a list of questions parents and everyone should be asking every candidate from school boards on up regarding school safety.

These questions are:

Will you commit to making school safety a priority of your work as an elected official?

Nearly 80% of school shootings have involved children who secured a weapon at home, often an assault rifle. What steps will you take to keep weapons out of the hands of children and off school campuses?

Governor McMaster has declared mental health a crisis for the children of South Carolina? How will you increase mental health resources for children?