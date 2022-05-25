Mother, 3 kids missing in Laurens County, deputies say

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Deputies are looking for a mother and her three children who went missing overnight.

Deputies said Leslie Heather Burns and her three children, Lily, five months, William, four years old, and Justin, two years old were last seen at their home in the 5000 block area of Fairview Road in the Gray Court.

We’re told the mom and her kids left the home between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on foot.

If you see them, please call 911.

