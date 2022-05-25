Kershaw Co. deputies responded to reports of a woman shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, May 24, around 7 p.m., the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting.

The incident took place on the 1400 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin.

On the scene deputies found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

The woman says she heard gunshots at a nearby residence and believes it was a stray bullet that struck her.

A suspect is currently in custody, but KSCO says the investigation is still ongoing.

