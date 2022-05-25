SkyView
Body found at Goose Creek school parking lot was shooting victim

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a body that was found at a school parking lot was the victim of a shooting.

Authorities say an investigation showed that the victim drove his car around midnight to the Mevers School of Excellence and left his vehicle. A report states that investigators believe that a homicide happened at that location after finding shell casings at the scene.

Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police department says police began the investigation after receiving a call just after 6 a.m. in reference to a body found in the parking lot. Brown says the call came from a staff member from the school who had just arrived to work.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the body of a 31-year-old man.

Brown says the incident occurred prior to the school opening and no staff or students were in danger at any time. Students were placed on an emergency e-learning day after the principal was notified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.

