FIRST ALERT- Late evening storms Thursday that will continue into Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a chance of some showers and storms for your Thursday into Friday. Some of them could produce heavy rain and gusty winds so we’ve got 2 Alert Days posted!

First Alert Headlines

Cloudy tonight with a 20% chance of a few showers.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT for Thursday evening with a 40% chance of rain and storms from around 9pm to midnight.

FIRST ALERT for some lingering storms Friday morning, and redevelopment to the east of Columbia for the afternoon. Chance of rain is 80%.

Drier air arrives late Friday and sticks around through the weekend.

More heat and humidity return next week.

First Alert Summary

Expect plenty of clouds throughout the night tonight with a 20% chance of some showers. Lows are in the upper 60s.

Thursday we see mostly cloudy skies once again. High temps reach the mid to upper 80s. A cold front and a trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be pushing eastward and will bring a 40% chance of some storms with heavy rain and gusty winds into the evening hours. It really looks like the best chance of storms is around 9pm to midnight. We’ve posted a First Alert for that very reason.

The front nears Friday morning and we continue to see some strong storms possible. There’s an 80% chance of rain and storms throughout the day. We have the front moving in in the morning, then we see some redevelopment by the afternoon, mainly east of Columbia in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Calhoun, and Orangeburg Counties. The Storm Prediction Center has that area under a “slight” or Level 2 risk of severe weather. Friday is a First Alert for the morning storms, then afternoon strong storms to our east.

Dry air pushes in behind the front and allows for us to feel much better. Humidity levels go down. Lows are in the low 60s Saturday morning and highs reach the mid 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region.

Sunday we have low 60s in the morning and then upper 80s by the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny.

Memorial Day looks warmer. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the 90 degree mark as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few sprinkles with lows in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies, 20% chance of showers.

First Alert Thursday: Mostly dry afternoon with upper 80s and humidity. Storms arrive during the late evening with a cold front.

First Alert Friday: A round of heavy rain, gusty winds and storms. Slowly drying out for the evening with lowering humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Drier air moves in and we see mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the mid 80s and not as humid.

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and warmer. A little more humidity with highs near 90.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are near 90.

