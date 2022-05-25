SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Federal panel picks Fort Eisenhower as new name for Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon could become Fort Eisenhower
Fort Gordon could become Fort Eisenhower(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pick is in for a new name for Fort Gordon.

Right now, a federal panel is in the process of recommending new names for nine different Army posts currently named after confederate officers.

Fort Gordon is on that list, named after Confederate General John Gordon.

The panel recommended renaming the post, Fort Eisenhower, in honor of Dwight D. Eisenhower, a World War II general who became the 34th U.S. president.

We spoke to a former commanding general to see how he feels about the new name and what’s next.

MORE | Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name

Former Commanding General Jeff Foley has a long history with Fort Gordon.

“I retired as the commanding general of Fort Gordon in 2010 after serving in that capacity for three years. I’ve also been assigned to Fort Gordon three times over my career,” said Foley.

He says he is excited about the possibility of a name change for the installation.

“We had nine bases that had names of confederate leaders, and it’s time for a change,” he said.

The former commander general said he is excited to see it named after a commander in chief.

MORE | I-TEAM: Ossoff returns to Fort Gordon to announce progress

“When you think about having a name like Eisenhower, wow that gives us something to brag about,” he said.

Foley says since Fort Gordon has all branches of service, it makes Eisenhower the perfect choice to name the installation after.

“He represents everything we want in the leader in the military. My goodness, what an extraordinary leader, both in uniform and in civilian clothes as our nation’s leader,” he said.

He says Eisenhower also has a special tie to the river region.

“There’s this connection of Eisenhower with golf, with the fort, and with the Army. I really think that makes Augusta very proud,” said Foley.

It could be a while before the name is changed. The recommendation has to be approved by the Department of Defense before going through Congress and then signed off by the president.

But Foley is hopeful it will all go through.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
File photo of crime scene tape.
Man shot dead in Columbia, deputies investigating
The attorney representing the victims of Bowen Turner has sent a letter to South Carolina’s...
Victims’ attorney calls for investigation into Bowen Turner case from S.C. Attorney General
Lee Boan (right) and Johnathan Goldsmith (left)
Kershaw Co. Sheriff created “greatest hits” video of officer who would go on to be charged for assault
Shane Whiteside-missing person
Police searching for missing Lexington man

Latest News

Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen
Krispy Kreme celebrating 2022 graduates with free dozen doughnuts
One year later, police say changes to King Street nightlife have paid off
SC budget negotiators have almost $1B more to talk about
wis
FIRST ALERT- Mostly cloudy today - Storms for Thursday evening/Friday AM
McMaster signs SC police reform bill into law
McMaster signs SC police reform bill into law