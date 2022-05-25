Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor Waterpark reopening Friday with firework show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor water park will reopen Friday.

During Memorial Day Weekend, the water park will open on Friday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Carowinds’ will put on a fireworks display.

Entry to the water park is included with the Carowinds ticket.

There is something for everyone in the Carolina Harbor Waterpark’s 26 acres of fun. From the Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat-racing water slide in the southeast with its high-speeds and high-thrill 360-degree loop experience, to a relaxing float down the 1,000-foot long Coastal Currents lazy river that meanders through North Carolina and South Carolina, and two wave pools, Tidal Wave Bay and Surf Club Harbor, Carolina Harbor is a water park experience for guests of all ages.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.