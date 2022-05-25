SkyView
Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor Waterpark reopening Friday with firework show

FILE PHOTO of Carowinds' Carolina Harbor waterpark
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor water park will reopen Friday.

During Memorial Day Weekend, the water park will open on Friday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Carowinds’ will put on a fireworks display.

Entry to the water park is included with the Carowinds ticket.

There is something for everyone in the Carolina Harbor Waterpark’s 26 acres of fun. From the Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat-racing water slide in the southeast with its high-speeds and high-thrill 360-degree loop experience, to a relaxing float down the 1,000-foot long Coastal Currents lazy river that meanders through North Carolina and South Carolina, and two wave pools, Tidal Wave Bay and Surf Club Harbor, Carolina Harbor is a water park experience for guests of all ages.

